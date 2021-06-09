ALTON - The Liberty Bank Amphitheater opened in style Friday, June 4, with the band "Boogie Chyld," as part of its Summer Social Series, along with two food trucks.

Robert Stephan of the Liberty Bank Amphitheater said the following about the opening: "We are thrilled to welcome people back to the Liberty Bank Amphitheater for the first time in 20 months. This was the first of five 'Summer Social' events which are free events with live music, food, and drinks.

"Mark your calendars now for June 18 (Well Hungarians), July 16 (Trixie Delight), July 30 (Dueling Pianos from Howl at the Moon), and August 13 (Corey Evitts one-man band.)"

"As we recover from the pandemic and get back on solid financial ground, we are making investments to events to have a great environment for our guests,” said Stephan. "Future events will feature 20 more picnic tables with umbrellas, Adirondack chairs, and tables. The Amphitheater fountain will also be operational in the near future. Additional events will include July 3 Fireworks on the Mississippi, featuring patriotic music by the Air Force Band, then Super Diamond, Neil Diamond Tribute on July 9, the always popular Food Truck Festival on August 28, Jazz and Wine Festival on Sept 4, Alton Expo Sept 8-12 and Senior Services Plus Feed the Need on Sept 18."

Stephan added that Saturdays in June also feature Yoga at the Amphitheater at 9 a.m., for a suggested donation of $5.

“We continue to work on adding more events and programming,” Stephan said. “We had great feedback on the Summer Social. We are looking forward to a great summer.”

