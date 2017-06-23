ALTON - Nearly 300 motorcycles filed into the Liberty Bank Alton Riverfront Amphitheater within the first half hour of the inaugural Bikes and Barbecue event.

Event producer Sam Foxman said the Alton Amphitheater Commission has been discussing it since last year, ultimately deciding to table it until the 2017 season. The event included rare bikes from across the eras of cycling, some of St. Louis's best barbecue and music from Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys.

"We've been planning it since November," Foxman said. "It seems a natural fit with the Great River Road, which is a favorite place for cyclists. We thought, what a better place than such a jewel of this area?"

The event also featured radio host Dave Glover from 97.1 FM Newstalk. Glover is a cycle enthusiast and a native of South Roxana. Alton Amphitheater Commissioner Robert Stephan said the event was part of a commitment by the commission to bring more events to the amphitheater.

"We are trying to bring as many events to the amphitheater as possible - good events," Stephan said. "With this one, we had 300 bikes come through in the first half hour. We hope it continues to grow." The event was free to the public.

