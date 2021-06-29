ALTON - Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will host the annual “Fireworks on the Mississippi” family festival on Saturday, July 3, featuring the "U.S. Air Force Band.“ Doors open at 5 p.m. and the Air Force Band will play from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the fireworks, at approximately 9:30 p.m., said Dale Blachford, Amphitheater Commissioner.

“We will have free inflatables for the kids, shaved ice, face painting, balloon artists, lawn games, and of course food and drinks. The combination of the Air Force Band, fireworks, and festivities should make this a great, family-friendly event,” Blachford said.

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and can watch the fireworks from the lawn and other locations throughout the Amphitheatergrounds. Fireworks will go off from West Alton, Missouri.“The fireworks in Alton on the 3rd are a special tradition. Thousands line the hills in their favorite spot. We hope they will consider the Amphitheater as a great place to enjoy the holiday. We wish everyone a Happy 4th,” added Blachford.

Guests planning to come to downtown Alton can check:

https://www.cityofaltonil.com/

for traffic-related information.

You can see the full schedule of amphitheater events at:

https://www.riversandroutes.com/liberty-bank-amphitheater/

Remaining Summer Amphitheater Schedule:

July 3 - Air Force Band, Fireworks on the Mississippi-free event

July 9 - Super Diamond, Tickets on sale now.

July 16 - Summer Social Concert featuring Trixie Delight- free event

July 30 - Summer Social Concert featuring Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos - free event

August 13 - Summer Social Concert featuring Corey Evitts - free event

August 28 - Food Truck Festival - free event

Sept 4 - Jazz and Wine Festival - tickets on sale soon

Sept 8 - 12 - Alton Expo - free vent

Sept 18 - Senior Services Plus Feed the Need

