ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commissioners and City of Alton staff provided some far-reaching statistics about the venue and reflected on the boundless excitement it has created on Tuesday.

A meeting was held at the Alton Council Chambers where organizers presented an evaluation of the first two seasons of operation to sponsors, potential sponsors and community members.

In the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the amphitheater had 40,000 visitors, Greater Alton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau President Brett Stawar said at the meeting. He also said the amphitheater had sparked more than 2 million total media impressions in the Metro area, along with 7,487 likes on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater Facebook page. A total of 60,000 people were reached on social media and over a $2 million increase in local commerce were attributed to the amphitheater.

Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford spoke positively at the meeting about being the title sponsor for the amphitheater the past two years. Blachford complimented the amphitheater commission and City of Alton staff for their ability to overcome problems and grow.

“They were really learning on the fly but did a great job of addressing problems as they came up,” Blachford said of the commission and city. “We got involved as an investment in our community. This community has needed something like this and it needs people to support it and promote it.”

Blachford said he thought the success of the amphitheater and bringing thousands to the city has been a turning point for Alton. Blachford said as he walks on the parking lot of the amphitheater during concerts and events, he notices many Missouri and out-of-state license plates, meaning people are coming from all over to attend concerts and visit Alton.

He pointed out for those who live in the area, they can attend a major concert with 15-20 minutes of time coming and going comparing to an hour to hour and a half after a concert across the river in St. Louis at shows.

Robert Stephan, amphitheater commissioner, stated the number of future concerts would be determined by the amount of sponsors and their overall commitment.

“The more or larger sponsors will equal more shows,” he said.

Last year’s Food Truck Festival, as mentioned in the meeting, was an overwhelming success and there will be more vendors and a lot more food brought in for a replica of that this year.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he couldn’t be more pleased with the success of the amphitheater effort and what it has meant to the city.

He mentioned that radio station KSHE 95 has never sponsored anything here until the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert and he said the local and St. Louis media has done much to promote the amphitheater and its events.

Some of the bands being kicked around this year are “The Band Perry,” “Little Big Town,” “Night Ranger,” Brett Michaels, formerly of “Poison,” Willie Nelson, “The Goo Goo Dolls,” Peter Frampton and Gregg Allman among many more big name national acts.

Any business or person wishing to learn more about amphitheater sponsorship can contact Mayor Walker’s office at 618-463-3500, extension, 3, or Stephan at Robert@stephancompany.cm or calling him at 618-616-8476.

