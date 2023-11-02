ALTON - Kristina Castelli, the Alton High girls volleyball team libero, recently earned honorable mention All-Southwestern Conference honors as a defensive specialist, her coach Phil Hamilton said.

Castelli is an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Coach Hamilton said Castelli fills the libero role of specializing in play on the back row.

“She can go into the game in more than one position,” the coach added. “The libero allows you more flexibility almost the entire game in the back row. The libero is the backbone of your defense and your passing.”

He said it is quite an honor for Castelli to be on the All-Southwestern Conference list, considering the competition for the nomination.

“You have to be judicious with your All SWC entries,” Hamilton said. “She does enjoy volleyball immensely and is also a soccer player on the varsity team in the spring. She is a great athlete overall."

Hamilton closed by saying: "We have high hopes for Kristina next year as a player and libero for our team."

Again, a salute to Kristina Castelli for her selection as an Auto Butler Female Athlete of the Month for the Alton Redbirds.

