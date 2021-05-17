EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE volleyball Head Coach Kendall Paulus announced that Gabi Andrade has agreed to join the Cougars for the 2021 season.

The 5-foot, 3-inch libero/defensive specialist comes to SIUE from Oswego, Illinois, a southwest suburb of Chicago, and played her high school volleyball at Oswego East High School.

"Gabi is completely committed to her craft," said Paulus of the new signee. "She is a gym rat and has an apparent love for the sport. It's been clear in the recruiting process that she has a great drive and work ethic that will add depth to our back row positions."

Article continues after sponsor message

A three-year varsity letterwinner, Andrade earned All-Conference Honorable Mention honors in 2019 and 2021, as well as a spot on The Record/Ledger All-Area team in 2019, which honors the best high school volleyball players in the Kendall County area.

Andrade also played club volleyball, honing her craft at Sport Performance Volleyball Club for seven years and earning a spot in the 2019 USA High Performance program. In her club career, Andrade's side won the Bluegrass Gold Division Champion-18 Premier title in 2019.

Andrade joins Grace Beekman (Emden, Illinois) and Ainsley Ranstead (Mahomet, Illinois) in Coach Paulus' 2021 class.

More like this: