PIASA - For any team, the libero is a pivotal person in the lineup.

This past girl's volleyball season, libero Maddy Fenstermaker was a key player each match for the Piasa Birds.

Fenstermaker was a master with her defensive positions for the Birds and also a spark plug to Southwestern’s front-line play and kills.

The good thing for head girls' volleyball coach Derek Dempsey is the proven leader - Fenstermaker - returns next season because she was only a junior this season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Maddy is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

“She is one of those who have a bigger heart than almost any other player on the court,” Dempsey said. “She is 5-foot-2, but covers the floor well and is very scrappy.”

The coach said he expects Maddy to only build next year on what she learned this season and he expects the Piasa Birds to be much improved in 2024 because they had such a young team this year. Many of Southwestern’s girls' volleyball players come back next year.

Fenstermaker is also an outstanding girls' softball player for the Piasa Birds.

Again, a salute to Maddy for her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

More like this: