A plaque in memory of Libby Yaw has been placed near the entrance to the Alton Memorial Hospital surgery department. Libby was the Surgical Services supervisor who died early last year. The plaque was paid for with funds also collected for a wind sculpture that was placed in the AMH Healing Garden in Libby*s memory. The poem on the plaque was used by Libby*s family at a memorial service held in the Healing Garden last summer.