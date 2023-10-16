ALTON – Monday afternoon concluded the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis sectional hosted by Marquette Catholic at the courts at Gordon Moore Park.

In a continuation after Saturday’s postponement due to the rain, the Jersey Panthers and Civic Memorial Eagles had a good day, both schools qualifying multiple players for the state tournament this upcoming weekend.

In doubles action, Jersey had two teams. Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble defeated Quincy Notre Dame in two sets (6-1, 6-4) while Kate Hudson and Emma McCormick fell to CM in the other semifinal.

Crawford and Noble would go on to win the final over CM’s Emma Davis and Abigail Harms in two sets (6-2, 6-2).

Hudson and McCormick fell in the third-place match in three sets to QND (7-6, 2-6, 7-6).

All three local teams qualified for this weekend.

In singles action, Libby McCormick was crowned sectional champion after winning her semifinal match against Rochester’s Raleigh Meneghetti in two sets (6-1, 6-1) and then winning the final over Rochester’s Julia Musgrave, also in two sets (6-1, 6-0).

She’ll be representing the Panthers in singles play this weekend.

