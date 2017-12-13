Name: Liam Malachi Stuby

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Mary Powers and Damian Stuby of Elsah

Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20 ½ inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 5:54 PM

Date: December 8, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Misty Powers, Jerseyville; Gena Smith, Alton

Great Grandparents: Linda Robison, Jerseyville; Linda Smith, Jerseyville

More like this:

3 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

Aug 26, 2023 - Boil Water Order Issued in Jerseyville

Sep 18, 2023 - Four Charged With Battery, Two With Mob Action In Jersey County

Sep 22, 2023 - Gold Star Mother's and Family's Ceremony Changing Locations

Aug 29, 2023 - Boil Water Order Lifted For Jerseyville, Nutwood; Continues In Fieldon

 