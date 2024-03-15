ALTON - A Lexi Fischer RBI single in the opening inning was the only run scored in the game as Alton and Metro-East Lutheran's softball game Thursday afternoon was rained out in the top of the second at Redbirds Park.



The game was the second game of the season for the Redbirds, while the Knights were playing their season opener. The game was called off after severe thunderstorms came through the St. Louis and Metro-East area.

After Metro-East went down in order in the top of the first, Alton got a lead-off single from Grace Presley, then stole second, coming in on Fischer's RBI single to left to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Lauren O'Neill and Savannah Russell then struck out to end the inning.

Presley got the first two batters out in the top of the second before the storms hit, causing the game to be postponed.

The Redbirds remain at 1-0 on the season, and play at Litchfield on Friday afternoon, hosts Breese Central on Monday, and travels to Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Knights are still 0-0, and play their home opener Friday afternoon against Staunton, then play at Greenville Monday, and open their Gateway Metro Conference season at Father McGivney Catholic Tuesday, with all start times being 4:30 p.m.

