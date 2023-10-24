ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice is pleased to announce new leaders for nine of its practice groups.

Practice Group Leaders at Lewis Rice implement practice management and development plans that support the firm’s key commitment to deliver the highest quality legal services.

“The strategic plans these experienced attorneys build and execute enable Lewis Rice to operate more efficiently, provide better service to our clients, and continue to be the law firm of first choice for our clients and top legal talent,” said Firm Chairman Richard B. Walsh Jr.

The new practice group leaders include:

• Aaron L. Pawlitz leading Corporate Strategies The Corporate Strategies practice group guides business leaders and investors through regulatory, contractual and deal-making landscapes so they can achieve their objectives, pursue opportunities and navigate emerging challenges.

• Billee Elliott McAuliffe leading Cybersecurity & Data Privacy The Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice group helps companies mitigate risk by advising on compliance and best practices for data management and incident preparedness and providing critical legal counsel after cyber incidents.

• Sarah E. Mullen and Brad A. Wachler leading Education & Sports Advisory & Consulting The Education and Sports Advisory & Consulting attorneys represent colleges and universities as well as primary, secondary and vocational schools in all aspects of their operations, enabling them to avoid risk, implement best practices, and stay true to their missions.

• Lindsay S. C. Brinton and Meghan S. Largent leading Federal Takings & Rails to Trails Landowners across the United States whose property has been taken by the federal government turn to the experienced Federal Takings & Rails to Trails attorneys to assist in obtaining appropriate compensation for their property.

• Michael P. Davidson and H. Jill McFarland leading Health Care Lewis Rice’s Health Care attorneys help health care professionals achieve their unique business and legal objectives in one of the most regulated industries in the United States.

• Kathleen Markowski Petrillo and Michael J. Hickey leading Intellectual Property The Intellectual Property attorneys ensure companies, educational institutions and individuals protect ownership rights over their invented or created materials, handling any intellectual property application, 2 transfer or dispute involving patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets.

• Alfred J. Ludwig and Andrea M. Patton leading Mergers & Acquisitions Noted by a leading publication as one of the leading law firms in the country most trusted by clients for M&A by bringing a rare sense of deal savvy, determination and boundless energy, Lewis Rice’s M&A attorneys expertly guide clients through deals large and small, public and private, across a wide variety of industries to achieve the best outcomes efficiently.

• Marisa L. Byram and Apollo Carey leading Real Estate The skilled Real Estate attorneys at Lewis Rice excel in an extensive range of services, from leasing and development to acquisitions, sales, financing transactions, tax credits, economic incentives, joint ventures, taxation, loan workouts, restructuring, and litigation. • Robert J. Will leading Trust & Estate Litigation The Trust & Estate Litigation attorneys combine their experience and knowledge in the litigation, trust and estate, and real estate practice areas to guide clients through all aspects of trust and estate litigation.

About Lewis Rice Throughout the Firm’s history, Lewis Rice attorneys have made excellence the foundation of their practice. Founded in 1909, more than a century of service gives the Firm the experience, resources and tools to serve their clients’ dynamic needs. A diverse team of more than 160 attorneys provides counsel and solutions for the challenges facing local, regional and national businesses, as well as individuals and families. Lewis Rice maintains offices in downtown St. Louis, suburban Town & Country, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois. The Firm also has offices in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and suburban Overland Park, Kansas.

