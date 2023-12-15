BELLEVILLE - Days after gaining international spotlight, Alton senior Alyssa Lewis reached another highly-regarded milestone.

After a 66-15 win over Southwestern Conference foes Belleville East on Thursday night, Lewis is now a part of the 1,000-point club.

"Alyssa is a hard worker and focused on making her last season her best season before she heads off to Italy next year," Alton head coach Deserea Howard said of her team's lone senior.

Lewis recently committed to attend Rome City Institute where she will continue her basketball career and study business marketing.

She scored 11 points against the Lancers to gain the achievement as the Redbirds remained undefeated on the season at 9-0.

"The team is coming together in the pace I expected at this point in the season," Howard said. "I'm excited to see how we do in the Christmas tournament in two weeks."

Alton, now ranked at No. 3 in IHSA Class 4A by the Associated Press, was led by Jarius Powers with 16 points. Kiyoko Proctor added 13 points, Talia Norman had 12, Lewis had 11, and Kaylea Lacey had nine.

The Redbirds play next at Belleville West on Tuesday before returning home to take on Chatham Glenwood on Thursday, Jan. 4.

