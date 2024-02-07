ALTON - Tuesday was a special evening for Alton's girls basketball team as they captured outright the Southwestern Conference title with a 70-29 triumph over Belleville East and also celebrated star Alyssa Lewis on Senior Night at Alton High.

Lewis had 10 points in the encounter. Kaylea Lacey had 14 points, Jarius Powers had 11 points, Talia Norman also had 10 points and Kiyoko Proctor had eight points.

Alton head coach Deserea Howard said she couldn't be more proud of her girls for taking the SWC crown and for Lewis and what she has meant to the Redbirds over the years.

"She has had an amazing career," Howard said of Lewis. "I am also so proud of all the girls for winning the Southwestern Conference title. We set a goal to achieve that and it is really special."

Alton has a 27-2 overall record after the win. The Redbirds conclude the regular season on Thursday at Collinsville, then resume play Monday in the Collinsville regional.

