GODFREY – Golfer Lewis Bain, of South Queensferry, United Kingdom, finished his sophomore year at Lewis and Clark Community College as a Second Team All-American, and No. 14 out of a field of 128 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II Golf National Championship last week at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.

“I'm so proud to have finished this well at nationals and become an All American,” Bain said.

“I would like to thank everyone at Lewis and Clark for all they have done for me and especially Coach Sobol, Coach Pare and my great teammates on the Trailblazers golf team.”

L&C Head Golf Coach David Sobol said Lewis played well in a very competitive tournament.

“Lewis remained focused throughout the tourney and we are very proud of his performance on such a big stage. The best players in country were there and Lewis was one of them,” Sobol said.

Bain is the third L&C golfer ever to advance to a national tournament, and also made the All-Tournament Team.



For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

Caption: Lewis Bain, sophomore golfer for Lewis and Clark Community College finished the NJCAA National Championship at No. 14 and was named All American. Bain is pictured with Lewis and Clark Golf Coach David Sobol at the Tournament.



