GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Concert Choir is enrolling now, and perfect for aspiring singers, ages 16 and older, who are looking to have a good time and meet some new friends.

Rehearsals are at Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

Susan Parton Stanard, L&C director of Choral Ensembles and Vocal Studies, directs the choir and said the ability to read music is not necessary. A love of singing is the only prerequisite.

“Singing in the choir helps reduce stress, exercises the mind, and is a lot of fun,” Parton Stanard said. “The physiological and psychological advantages derived from choral singing are well documented. The best reward is the satisfaction after a good performance and the bonds formed through the relationships with the other singers.”

Parton Stanard said it is normal for some people to feel a little nervous at first when singing with a group, but she stressed that choir members are never singled out or asked to sing alone.

The choir sings a wide variety of music—everything from Bach and Brahms to “The Phantom of the Opera” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Enroll now in Concert Choir (MUSI-144-60) by calling (618) 468-2222. For more information about choir, piano classes or private music lessons, call Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

