Lewis and Clark's College for Kids Program Gears Up for a Summer of Learning and Fun
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is helping to keep kids busy this summer with 20 multi-day College for Kids classes.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active as they engage, connect and learn. Each student who registers will receive L&C’s newly-designed College for Kids T-shirt for free (while supplies last).
Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore said she is overjoyed to present this year’s classes to the community.
“We hope the kids have an excellent time participating in this year’s exciting lineup of classes with our fun and passionate instructors,” Moore said.
The 2024 Summer Camps list includes:
- So, You Want to Be a Magician?
- Camp Waterschool
- Minecraft with LEGO Bricks
- Crazy Music Composerz!
- The Art of Journaling
- Circus Camp
- Thinking Outside the Hat
- Self-Defense for Kids
- Lewis and Clark Jr. Explorer Camp
- Kids Comedy Camp
- Creative Gardener Camp
- Magic: Pulling Rabbits out of Hats & Other Animal Tricks!
- “Say It with Hands” – Sign Language
- Fast and Furious
- Mind-Reading and Other Amazing Tricks
- Mario Brothers (LEGOÒ Bricks)
- Magical Mystery Camp
- Art Elements: Utilize Shapes, Space, and Color
- Arithme-tricks
- Robotics 101 with LEGOÒ WeDo Education
This year’s camps begin on June 3 and run through August 2.
For a full list of camp dates, descriptions and fees, visit www.lc.edu/academic-programs/non-credit-education/college-for-kids.html.
For more information, contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.
More like this:
Related Video: