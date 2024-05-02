GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is helping to keep kids busy this summer with 20 multi-day College for Kids classes.

College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active as they engage, connect and learn. Each student who registers will receive L&C’s newly-designed College for Kids T-shirt for free (while supplies last).

Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore said she is overjoyed to present this year’s classes to the community.

“We hope the kids have an excellent time participating in this year’s exciting lineup of classes with our fun and passionate instructors,” Moore said.

The 2024 Summer Camps list includes:

So, You Want to Be a Magician?

Camp Waterschool

Minecraft with LEGO Bricks

Crazy Music Composerz!

The Art of Journaling

Circus Camp

Thinking Outside the Hat

Self-Defense for Kids

Lewis and Clark Jr. Explorer Camp

Kids Comedy Camp

Creative Gardener Camp

Magic: Pulling Rabbits out of Hats & Other Animal Tricks!

“Say It with Hands” – Sign Language

Fast and Furious

Mind-Reading and Other Amazing Tricks

Mario Brothers (LEGOÒ Bricks)

Magical Mystery Camp

Art Elements: Utilize Shapes, Space, and Color

Arithme-tricks

Robotics 101 with LEGOÒ WeDo Education

This year’s camps begin on June 3 and run through August 2.

For a full list of camp dates, descriptions and fees, visit www.lc.edu/academic-programs/non-credit-education/college-for-kids.html.

For more information, contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

