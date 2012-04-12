GODFREY – Student Activities and the Sustainability Department at Lewis and Clark Community College are pairing up once again to bring students a day of fun with their peers and an Earth Day celebration all in one with this year’s Springfest.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 on the college’s Godfrey campus, students will have a chance to mingle, explore their interests and learn how to get involved in student clubs and organizations at Lewis and Clark.

“Getting involved on campus is a great way to make the most of your college experience here at Lewis and Clark,” said Jared Hennings, Student Activities coordinator. “This is a chance for students to learn about those opportunities, and to enjoy free food and fun at the same time.”

Student Activities will provide free barbecue, as well as a caricaturist, psychic, tug-of-war competition, costume contest, dance contest, sack races and carnival games on the grass outside between the Hatheway Cultural Center and the Enrollment Center. Various student organizations, including WLCA 89.9-FM, The Bridge student newspaper and many more, will have informational tables set up to recruit new members.

L&C Sustainability will be celebrating Lewis and Clark’s continued reduction in energy use and emissions by recognizing participants of the campus Green Pass program who helped make it possible. They will also be giving away free reusable tumblers that can be used to purchase soft drinks at campus dining services at a discount, hosting a recycling drive, doing a raffle drawing for students who got “caught being green” during this year’s Recyclemania competition, and showing a documentary on sustainability from 1-3 p.m. in the Trimpe Advanced Technology Center, where there will be free popcorn and lemonade.

Bring your used printer cartridges, alkaline batteries and other recyclables to Springfest to be entered into a raffle.

In case of inclement weather, Springfest will be moved inside River Bend Arena. For more information or to learn how to get more involved on campus, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

Upcoming Earth Day events will also include the Riverbender Earth Day Festival at The Nature Institute from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, and an Alton Square Mall Earth Day celebration on April 21.

