EDWARDSVILLE – Lewis and Clark Community College and Phillips66 will play host to the North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Midwest Training Expo on the college’s N.O. Nelson Campus this spring.

The training expo, which will take place March 12-14, is a workshop designed to unite employers and educators in the Process Technology field.

The North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) is the standard–bearer of the Process Operations Technology (PTEC) curriculum. It audits PTEC degree programs in North America and endorses those that meet its criteria. The NAPTA is a national alliance made up of industry representatives and education providers who are responsible for developing, improving and maintaining the standardized PTEC curriculum. Its mission is to support the development of a diverse, qualified PTEC talent pool to meet workforce needs in North America. Lewis and Clark’s PTEC Program has received the highest NAPTA endorsement.

The NAPTA Spring Midwest Training Expo includes: Advancing Process Technology, adult learning theory applications, presentation skills, learning environment, facility tours and networking.

“We are pleased to be hosting NAPTA’s inaugural training session at our program’s home campus – the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville,” L&C PTEC Program Coordinator Mike Morgan said. “We have a fantastic training facility that we are looking forward to sharing with the conference participants, while also sharing with them more about an accredited curriculum used by thousands of educators and valued by employers nationwide.”

“The North American Process Technology Alliance is thankful to Lewis and Clark and Phillips66 for the opportunity to be a part of process technology in the Midwest as a partner in education,” NAPTA President Eric Newby said. “We at the NAPTA have long been focused on the development of talented and qualified process tech candidates for our industry partners along the Gulf Coast, and are thrilled to have the chance to extend that focus to other regions of the country, starting with the Midwest. I hope that all of our conference attendees have the chance to attend our ‘first’ Midwest Training Expo, and will take this opportunity to get on board and get involved with the NAPTA in 2014.”

Lewis and Clark recently received a grant from the Department of Labor that will allow it to expand the PTEC program, in an effort to meet the growing hiring needs of employers in this field. The Process Operations program was originally created at L&C in conjunction with Phillips66 to develop a more highly-trained operator for the local refinery.

Phillips66 will play a supporting role in the March Expo as the presenting sponsor for the more than 50 individuals expected to attend this event.

Phillips66 Wood River Refinery Manager Jay Churchill said Phillips66 is pleased to support this expo in the region. “We have a fantastic relationship with Lewis and Clark on many levels – and most importantly through its Process Operations Technology Program, which has helped train and prepare numerous individuals hired from the program to work in the Wood River refinery,” Churchill said. “This conference is an opportunity for Phillips66 and Lewis and Clark to share a great example of a public-private partnership that is working for the benefit of the local economy. We hope this partnership will be one crucial takeaway for the participants attending who are considering developing similar PTEC programs in their respective regions, or those who are researching ways to make their programs stronger.”

Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman said the support of Phillips66 for this event is further evidence of the corporation’s ongoing investment in this region.

“Phillips66 recognizes the benefits of investing in Lewis and Clark’s PTEC program for the betterment of their workforce and this region,” Chapman said. “We are so grateful to have such a fantastic partnership with our local refinery. This partnership not only advances our local economy by strengthening the workforce, but it will serve as a great example for others around the nation to advance their own PTEC programs to meet their local industry demands.”

For more information or a complete schedule of the conference visit www.naptaonline.org .

