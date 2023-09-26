GODFREY – Learn to be someone’s “rock” or “roll” with life’s ups and downs by knowing what resources are available to community residents right here in the Riverbend.

This year’s Rock n’ Roll-themed Resource and Wellness Fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. It is free and open to the public.

“This year’s fair is an expansion of the college’s annual Wellness Fair,” said L&C Counselor Terri Austin, who is helping to spearhead the event. “Two of the key directions of the college’s strategic plan focus on building a transparent and inclusive campus culture and building on community collaborations. We saw this event as an opportunity to work toward both, while promoting physical and mental wellness.”

Flu shots will be available at the event, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy. They can be billed to most insurances or paid for by cash.

There will be free food and activities – such as yoga, canvas painting and rock painting – as well as mental health screening, vital sign screening, therapy dogs, suicide awareness information and more.

Lewis and Clark will highlight student services, including Reid Memorial Library, counseling, advising, and financial aid.

In addition to wellness and student services, various community organizations will be in attendance to share information about their offerings for the community. Organizations will include Madison County Employment and Training, First Community Credit Union, Chiro One Wellness Center, Beverly Farms, Madison and Macoupin County Health Departments, NAMI Southwestern Illinois, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Greene and Jersey county, Mercy Behavioral Health and more.

There's still time to reserve an informational table. To do so, contact Christine Strotheide at cstrothe@lc.edu.

For all other more information, contact Austin at (618) 468-4125 or taaustin@lc.edu. Check out the official event page on Facebook.

