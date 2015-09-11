Three full-time faculty members joined Lewis and Clark Community College for fall semester 2015. Pictured (L to R): Jimmie Witt, assistant professor of Process Operations Technology, Sue Czerwinski, dean of career programs, Dawn Klopmeier, instructor/program coordinator in Nurse Assisting, Linda Chapman, vice president of Academic Affairs, Jill Lane, dean of transfer programs, Mumba Mumba, associate professor in Speech, and Dale Chapman, president Lewis and Clark Community College. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

GODFREY – Three full-time faculty members joined Lewis and Clark Community College this fall semester.

“These faculty members bring a diversity of educational and professional experiences, and each is well credentialed in his or her discipline,” said Linda Chapman, L&C vice president of Academic Affairs. “They each have a passion for teaching and will be an asset to our students and their programs.”

Dawn Klopmeier, instructor/program coordinator, Nurse Assisting

Klopmeier has served as adjunct faculty member in Lewis and Clark’s Nurse Assisting program since fall 2010. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and has more than 10 specialized certifications in nursing. She worked for 27 years in the field, both as a hospital and care center nurse, an assistant director and director of nursing at three nursing homes, and as an office manager and nurse in a physician’s office.

Mumba Mumba, associate professor, Speech

Mumba earned her Ph.D. in Communication Studies and her Master of Arts in International Affairs at Ohio University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy at the University of Western Cape, Cape Town, South Africa. Mumba taught as adjunct speech faculty at Lewis and Clark in the spring. She taught for three years as a visiting assistant professor of Communication and Rhetorical Studies at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois. She also taught three summers in speech at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, and as a lecturer in the Department of Speech Communications at SIUE. Mumba also has taught online courses for Ohio University. Her teaching experiences provided her the opportunity to teach seven different speech communication courses. Mumba is a published author with two new publications in progress. She has presented 14 conference presentations in her field.

Jimmie Witt, assistant professor, Process Operations Technology

Witt has taught as adjunct instructor in the Lewis and Clark Process Operations Technology program since the summer of 2014. He taught and was the program coordinator for the Electricity/Electronic program at Jersey Community High School for 15 years. Witt has taught as adjunct instructor at Ranken Technical College since 2002. Prior to teaching, Witt worked for eight years as a shift supervisor and an executive trainee at Olin Corporation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and his associate of applied science degree in drafting/CAD technology from Lewis and Clark.

