GODFREY – In some ways Stephanie “Stevi” Johnson didn’t really decide to pursue a career in nursing. Instead, she believes nursing chose her.

After surviving a nearly fatal bus accident in the fall of 2007, Johnson realized during her extensive recovery that she was meant to be a nurse.

“Due to the nature of my injuries and the long road of recovery I faced, I was off work for an extended period of time,” Johnson said. “During this time, I was humbled by the compassion and care that the medical staff, nurses and doctors showed me during my recovery process. I am enthused and optimistic that I can someday be like the great nurses that took care of me, and helped me through my darkest times.”

Johnson is currently enrolled in her first semester of the Nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College. She was recently elected L&C’s Student Trustee for the 2014-2015 academic year. As trustee, Johnson will oversee Student Government Association (SGA) meetings and serve as a liaison between the student body and the L&C Board of Trustees.

“I have always enjoyed philanthropic work and I have a heart for helping others,” Johnson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to represent my fellow L&C students as a member of student government and the Board of Trustees.”

Before embarking on the journey to her new career, Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in communication, with a minor in business, from the University of Illinois at Springfield. While at UIS, she became a founding member of the Sigma Lambda Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta. She is also a licensed cosmetologist.

Article continues after sponsor message

Johnson, who grew up in Benld and lives in Gillespie, Illinois, is currently an active board member of a local non-profit, HEIDI, an organization that helps people with disabilities gain independence in their lives.

“HEIDI is dedicated to serving individuals in our community with special needs,” Johnson said. “Just as the wonderful nurses and doctors I have met over the past seven years have helped me gain my independence, I feel that it is time for me to give back.”

After graduating from L&C, Johnson hopes to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and work with children someday. Eventually, she wants to continue her education and become a family nurse practitioner.

Johnson is very family-oriented. Above all, she enjoys spending time with her two children, 8-year-old Jaiden and 5-year-old Marli, and her husband of 10 years, Jeremy Johnson.

“Being a part of my children’s activities means a lot to me,” Johnson said. “I cherish watching my son play baseball and soccer, and listening to him play the piano, and watching my daughter in her dance classes. I also have an amazing husband who cultivates my passion for helping others.”

To learn more about L&C, SGA or the Nursing program, visit www.lc.edu.

# # #

More like this:

Related Video: