GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has welcomed a new dean, in addition to four full-time faculty members, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“I am pleased to have such highly credentialed and talented faculty joining our team at Lewis and Clark,” Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane said. “They are all dedicated to teaching and learning and student success. I look forward to working with them in the coming year.”

Dr. Michael Sunblad, Dean of Liberal Arts, Business & IT

Sunbland holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from North Central College, a Master of Music in Orchestral Conducting from Illinois State University and a Doctorate in Music Education from Boston University. His dissertation research focused on student evaluations of marginalized community college instructors. Research he is currently conducting focuses on equity in higher education. Previously, Sunblad served as associate professor and chair of the Performing Arts division at Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, Virginia. He has also served as an adjunct instructor at the following Illinois colleges: North Central College, Elgin Community College and the University of St. Francis, where he founded and directed the Joliet Symphony Orchestra.

Juliet Jackson, Music

Jackson has a Master of Vocal Performance and Vocal Pedagogy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is an active soloist who sings in two professional choirs and teaches voice and piano in private practice.

Lisa Reid, Nursing

Reid has taught as an adjunct at L&C for the last two semesters. After receiving a paramedic’s certificate several years ago, she went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from L&C and a bachelor’s degree from Chamberlain School of Nursing, where she is currently working on her master’s. Her background includes work in long-term care, pediatrics and family medicine.

Christina Wickenhauser, Accounting

Wickenhauser has been an adjunct accounting/business instructor for over ten years at various colleges, including L&C. She has a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University and a Master of Accounting and Financial Management from Keller Graduate School of Business. She is a CPA with work experience in tax accounting and business management.

Chrissy Wiley, Dental Assisting/Dental Hygiene

Wiley has been a registered dental hygienist for over 20 years, working primarily in private practice in the specialty of periodontics. She received her dental training at L&C, where she earned an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene in 2000. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Missouri – St. Louis in 2009. She has taught both lecture and clinical courses at Missouri College and has been an adjunct instructor in L&C’s Dental Hygiene program for the last year.

Faculty in-service week runs Aug. 16-20, with classes starting Aug. 23. There’s still time to enroll.

For more information call (618) 468-2222 or visit the college’s website at www.lc.edu.

