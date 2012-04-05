GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Video Services Department is the recipient of a bronze Telly Award for 2012. In its 33rd year, the prestigious Telly Awards program received more than 11,000 entries from every state and numerous countries for consideration in its 2012 awards program.

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate

video departments in the world.

A prestigious judging panel of more than 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents. The Silver Council evaluated

entries to recognize distinction in creative work – entries do not compete against each other, rather they are judged against a high standard of merit. Less than 10 percent of entries are chosen as winners of the Silver Telly, the highest honor. Approximately 25 percent of entries are chosen as winners of the Bronze Telly.

Jay Hollinger, left, and Brian Schrage, right, pose with their bronze Telly Award.

Lewis and Clark’s Video Services Department, under the direction of Brian Schrage, submitted a safety training video they completed this year for the Olin Corporation. The entry entitled “Don’t Be A Johnny” was produced by Schrage and AV Coordinator Jay Hollinger. It depicts a lighthearted look at a day in the life of an unsafe worker.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Telly Awards has a mission to honor the very best in film and video,” said Linda Day, Executive Director of the Telly Awards. Lewis and Clark’s Video Services Department’s accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great film and video production.”

Schrage and the Video Services Department have received numerous awards throughout the last decade including an Aegis Award, a Paragon Award, an Axiem Award, Videographer Award, MarCom Creative Award, an Ava Award and a Communicator Award. In 2001, Schrage received the Platinum “Best in Show” Aurora Award. In addition to winning these numerous national awards,

Schrage himself has served as a judge for national award programs.

“We have received numerous awards over the years for projects we complete in partnership with our community organizations and businesses, but we are most honored to receive this Telly Award, considered to be the industry’s premier mark of excellence,” Schrage said.

For more information about the Telly Awards visit www.tellyawards.com.

For more information about Lewis and Clark’s Video Services visit www.lc.edu/news/video.

More like this: