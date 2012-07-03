GODFREY – Trailblazers men’s tennis coach James Humphrey recently signed Alton High School standout tennis player Patrick Logan, 19, of Godfrey, for the 2012-13 season.

Logan is the all-time wins leader at Alton High with 165 career victories. He and his doubles partner Pat Spain competed and placed ninth in doubles this spring in the IHSA finals in Arlington Heights.

James Humphrey, Lewis and Clark head men’s tennis coach, (left) poses with Patrick Logan, 19, of Godfrey. Logan recently signed to play tennis at L&C for the 2012-13 year.

"Patrick is a strong player who will add a lot to the team," said Humphrey, whose men’s team played in the NJCAA Nationals this spring. “I'm looking forward to working with Patrick and helping him develop as a player, student, and person. He's already come a long way in each of those departments. We'll work hard to get him ready for the next level and try to have some fun along the way.”

Logan, a four-year letter winner and four-year Southwestern Conference selection for the Redbirds, also was selected for the SWC’s all-academic team. He and Spain became the first Redbirds to reach the state quarterfinals.

Logan said he is looking forward to his first season as a Trailblazer. His brothers Robert and Chris also played for the college as did his mom, Theresa.

“Tennis is a very important part of my family,” Theresa Logan said. “My parents started playing and all nine of their kids played too. It is fun to see the next generation take a big interest in the gift my parents gave us all. Lewis and Clark is an awesome school and has been a wonderful experience for the Logan boys. I am excited that Patrick, like his older brothers Robert and Chris, will continue the family tradition of tennis at L&C.”

