Godfrey, Ill. – Forty-eight years from the date of its original dedication, Lewis and Clark Community College is rededicating the Hatheway Cultural Center building on its historic Godfrey campus.

Once called Hatheway Hall, the building was originally dedicated Oct. 18, 1963 and named for Norah Dell Hatheway, but it recently underwent a major renovation and expansion to include more safety and handicap accessible features and a new multipurpose facility, among other improvements.

The rededication event will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the auditorium portion of Hatheway – the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre – which was made possible by a gift from the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Foundation in 1989.

Lewis and Clark will welcome featured speaker Mary Dell Pritzlaff, daughter of Spencer T. and Ann Whitney Olin and granddaughter of Norah Dell Hatheway, as well as remarks from L&C President Dale Chapman; Father David Boase of Saint Paul Episcopal Church; Tom O’Keefe, president of Winchester Ammunition; Jim Price, L&C history/art professor; and Karl K. Hoagland, Jr., trustee of the Monticello College Foundation Board. The ceremony will be followed by a ribbon cutting, tours of the building and a reception in the new gallery space.

“We are looking forward to honoring the tremendous impact that the Spencer T. and Ann Whitney Olin family has had, not just on this campus, but also in this region,” Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman said. “This magnificent cultural building was made possible by their ongoing

contributions and their dedication to Monticello College. We are honored that Mary Dell Pritzlaff and other family members will be here on this day to help us rededicate this culturally and historically significant facility.”

Renovations included the addition of an elevator inside the facility, restroom facilities on both levels and emergency lighting and handrails inside the theatre; new auditorium lighting and an updated sound system; updates to the stage area; the addition of a new meeting room for college and community functions; the addition of food preparation and catering facilities for events held inside the building; the renovation of the gymnasium to a multi-purpose facility that can be utilized for banquets, meetings and exhibition space; the relocation of power supplies and other improvements.

The building renovation and expansion was designed by AAIC, Inc. and the lead contractor was Contegra Construction. The $12 million renovation project – funded equally by Protection, Health, Life Safety funds and local bonds – began in May 2010 and was completed in time for the May 2011 Commencement ceremony.

Over the years, many performers, entertainers and educators have graced the stage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, and many visitors have passed through the doors of the cultural center.

The building’s new features are designed to attract even more community groups and music concerts to the facility, aimed at boosting revenue for the college.

Building Facts

The building serves as a multi-county, regional cultural center and witnesses more than 100,000 visitors annually for everything from swim classes to music and theater events.

Total square feet = 73,500 (67,000 existing + 6,500 square feet of the addition)

A new glass entrance was constructed on the back side, which due to campus expansion has become the “front side” of the building, and was created to look as though it is the main entrance. It is complete with a new visitor drop off area.

Photovoltaic solar panels and solar hot water panels have been addedto the new roof to increase the building’s efficiency.

For photos of the renovation, visit

http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157627570029582/

