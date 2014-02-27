GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College music student Emily Bernhard will present her High School Senior Recital at 2 p.m. March 9 at the Faith Baptist Church, located at 7505 N. Humbert Road in Godfrey.

A music prep student of Barbara Kramer, L&C adjunct faculty member, for the past six years, Bernhard has participated in a wide range of music events, including piano guild auditions and Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) competitions. Bernhard was a district winner in the MTNA competitions, in both the junior high and senior high divisions, and advanced to the state level contests, where she again received very high ratings.

“Barbara Kramer’s students display the highest level pianistic skills,” said L&C Associate Professor of Music Susan Parton Stanard. “Barbara masterfully guides them to develop their technical as well as artistic abilities. It has been a real treat to watch Emily’s talents emerge and blossom over the years she has studied with Barbara.”

Bernhard is the daughter of Paul and Paula Bernhard, of Alton, and will graduate from Mississippi Valley Christian School this spring. Her recital will include music written by Debussy, Chopin and Shostokovitch, along with one of her original arrangements. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Kramer earned her bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Lindenwood College and her Master of Music in Piano Performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She has held church organist positions in Nashville, Tenn., Quincy, Hillsboro and currently is the organist for the First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. She is a member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers and is chair of the Alton piano guild auditions. She also holds membership and national certification in piano in the MTNA.

Lewis and Clark Community College music student Emily Bernhard, shown here, will present her High School Senior Recital at 2 p.m. March 9 at the Faith Baptist Church.

For more information about L&C Music department, visit www.lc.edu/music .

