GODFREY – More than 100 of the world’s top ranked men’s tennis players will participate in the 17th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic July 18-27.

The tournament is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit event and draws players from countries as far away as Australia, India, China, and Brazil.

The event is held at the college’s Andy Simpson Tennis Complex and is free and open to the public. Spectators are provided with covered stadium seating to keep them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

Qualifying play will begin Friday, July 18 with players competing for a place in the 32-player main draw. Play continues daily, ending with the doubles and singles championships on Sunday, July 27.

The college will host a tennis clinic for children on Saturday, July 19 at 9 a.m. in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Children of all ages will have a chance to learn tennis from some of the tournament’s professionals. The event is free and open to the public.

The Lewis and Clark event offers a total purse of $10,000 and is the eleventh oldest men’s Pro Circuit tournament. The USTA Pro Circuit has served as a launching pad for some of tennis’ greatest players.

For more information about the tournament or to get directions to campus, call (618) 468-6002 or visit www.lc.edu/usta.

