GODFREY – More than 100 of the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis players will participate in the 18th Annual Lewis and Clark Community College Men’s Pro Tennis Classic July 17-26.

The tournament is a United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit event and draws players from countries as far away as Australia, India, China and Brazil.

The Lewis and Clark event offers a total purse of $15,000, which is up from previous years’ $10,000, and is the 11th oldest men’s pro circuit tournament.

The USTA Men’s Pro Circuit has served as a launching pad for some of tennis’ greatest players including Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

The event is held at the college’s Andy Simpson Tennis Complex and is free and open to the public. Spectators are provided with covered stadium seating to keep them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

Tournament sign in is 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 17 in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Qualifying play begins Saturday, July 18, with players competing for a place in the 32-player main draw. Play continues daily, ending with the championship on Sunday, July 26.

The college will host a free tennis clinic for children on Saturday, July 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Children of all ages will have a chance to learn racket positioning, how to serve, volley and more from some of the tournament’s professionals and Lewis and Clark tennis players. Free lunch and prizes will be provided.

For more information about the tournament, visit www.lc.edu/usta/ or call (618) 468-6002.

