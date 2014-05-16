GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation invite all Lewis and Clark retirees from the past 44 years to join in a “homecoming” celebration to kick off its 45th year.

The fall semester marks four-and-a-half decades of service to a district of more than 220,000 people for Lewis and Clark Community College. Before the semester starts, retirees are invited to come “home,” bring a guest and share in a celebratory luncheon and campus tour from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

Hosted by the college’s Foundation and retirees Marlene Barach, also a Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees Member; Patsy Goss and Joyce Niemeier, retired faculty and staff will be greeted with a chance to socialize and reconnect with one another from 10-10:45 a.m. in the Hatheway Art Gallery. Afterward, President Dale Chapman will welcome the retirees and their guests and provide them with an update on the impact of Lewis and Clark in the region. At 11 a.m., Professor of Art, History and Culture Jim Price will provide guests with a tour of the Monticello Sculpture Gardens, before a luncheon back in the gallery at noon.

“As forever members of our Lewis and Clark family, our retirees are an important part of its history and can be an influential part of its future,” Chapman said. “This event is an opportunity for us to share with our extended family the impact they have made through their many years of service to the college, its students and the numerous communities we serve. It’s a homecoming celebration and will be a remarkable way for us to kick start our 45th year at the college.”

Invitations were mailed and emailed to retirees this week.

“However, we know that our retirees are an active group of people, many of whom may have moved. We want to make sure we spread the word about this event in the hopes of attracting a large crowd of our retired faculty and staff,” Chapman said.

For more information about the event, contact Debby Edelman in the Foundation at (618) 468-2010. The college is asking for all RSVPs from retirees by Friday, May 30.

The event also coincides with the Garden Conservancy “Open Days” garden tour scheduled from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the campus. The campus gardens will be on full display for visitors from all over the St. Louis region, who are taking part in the annual “Open Days” offering from the Garden Conservancy. The Garden Conservancy is a national institution aimed at preserving America’s exceptional gardens for the education and enjoyment of the public. For more information, visit www.gardenconservancy.org .

