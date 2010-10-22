Godfrey, Ill. – Visit Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus and learn what it’s like to be a Trailblazer during this year’s annual open house on Nov. 15.



From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. prospective students and their families will have a chance to see what Lewis and Clark Community College is all about. They can:



• Meet with financial aid and academic advisors in person to learn about the enrollment process and what scholarships, grants, and other types of aid are available

• Learn about various career and transfer programs and meet one-on-one with program coordinators and faculty members

• Discover on-campus bachelor's and master's degree opportunities with institutions like Greenville College and Missouri Baptist University

• Tour our campus facilities from the historic and beautiful main complex to the state of the art Templin Nursing Building

• Explore our on-campus student organizations and talk to members about extracurricular activities



This year’s event will be held in The Commons.

“This open house will give students a great preview of what to expect when they attend Lewis and Clark,” said director of Admissions Peggy Hudson.



“The event will be an excellent opportunity for students to learn about how they can save money and earn a quality education at Lewis and Clark,” added Kent Scheffel, vice president of Enrollment Services. “It will allow students and parents to explore all of our offerings, while speaking directly to program coordinators, student club representatives and financial aid and enrollment advisors. It will be a night to answer all questions related to Lewis and Clark.”



Light refreshments will be provided, compliments of Student Activities.



For more information contact Cathy Bechtold at (618) 468-5001.

