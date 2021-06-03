GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will host a Targeted Job Fair this month to match students and community residents with area employers who are searching for servers, dishwashers, bartenders, etc.

L&C Career and Veteran Services have joined forces with Madison County Employment and Training and the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) in this effort to bring employers and job seekers together.

“We hope this event brings prospective employees together with employers in need of their services in order to operate their businesses at full capacity,” RBGA President John Keller said.

The fair is open to the public and will be held from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“A wide variety of area employers will take part, which means lots of different opportunities for job seekers,” said Terry Lane, director of L&C’s Career and Veteran Services. “Employers will be looking for full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. The pandemic changed everything, but now restaurants and other employers are looking for people to help them serve the customers who are once again able to visit their establishments.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring copies of their resumes.

This event is free for both employers and job seekers. Attendees and vendors will be asked to follow current COVID-19 protocols, which can be found at www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

Employers who are interested in participating in this job fair should email Lane at tdlane@lc.edu. Participating employers will be added, as they are confirmed, to the Career Services webpage at www.lc.edu/career, and to the public Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/2cmeZJFLK. Job seekers do not need a Facebook account to view the event, but if they have one, they can follow the event for update notifications.

“We’re committed to assisting local businesses in finding the employees they need to reopen or ramp up as Covid restrictions ease,” said Tony Fuhrmann, director of Madison County Employment & Training.

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at (618) 468-5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu for more information.

Visit www.lc.edu/career to view the employer list or learn more about L&C Career and Veteran Services.

More like this: