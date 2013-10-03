Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome a number of incoming and prospective students during this year’s annual open house event, to be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

This is the third year open house has been held on a weekend rather than on a weekday.

“We found that it’s a good time for high school students, nontraditional students and families to visit the campus and see what Lewis and Clark has to offer,” said Kent Scheffel, vice president of Enrollment Services.

Like in previous years, academic programs and services will have informational tables set up in The Commons, and students will have access to financial aid information, be able to meet with financial aid and academic advisors, learn about career and transfer programs and discover bachelor and master’s degree opportunities available on campus. Tours will also be provided.

“Many potential students see Lewis and Clark from Godfrey Road, but may not be familiar with the types of facilities and services that are available to them here,” Scheffel said. “This gives them a chance to see firsthand what our facilities look like – to step into our automotive lab, tour the nursing building, to see the music department, occupational therapy assistant facilities and dental labs, and to get an up close look at the type of equipment they’d be working with as students – as well as the chance to meet their instructors.”

For many potential students, the open house will be an opportunity to learn more about financing their education as well.

“Financial aid has become more important than ever, and we’ll have financial aid advisors on hand to answer questions,” said Angela Weaver, director of Financial Aid. “There are numerous scholarship and grant options, and families need to be aware of the potential financial assistance.”

Personnel will also be on hand to offer suggestions on beginning a college education.

“Some individuals may be looking for a certificate or degree while others are seeking a few courses to help themselves become more valuable to their employers,” said Delfina Dornes, director of Academic Advising. “Advisors will be available to answer questions regarding the various programs and to offer suggestions on enrolling in courses.”

Attendees will be eligible to win attendance prizes and take advantage of free snacks and other giveaways during the event.

For more information, contact Cathy Bechtold at (618) 468-5001 or visit www.lc.edu/open_house. Like Lewis and Clark on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lewisandclarkcc.

