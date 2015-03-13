GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will host its annual Job Fair this spring, hoping to match community residents with employers from throughout the metro area.

The fair is free to employers and to jobseekers.

The event, which typically draws more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in The Commons. The Commons is located inside the McPike Math and Science Complex, located on the west side of the Godfrey campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In addition to lots of area employers, the L&C Career Closet will be also on site to offer free interview attire to attendees,” said Terry Lane, associate director of L&C’s Career and Veteran Services. “Wireless access and laptops will be provided for visiting employer websites or completing online applications. Technical assistance will also be available.”

Seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring their resumes. See participating employers by clicking on the job fair news release at www.lc.edu/news .

Whether you are an employer or a job seeker, contact Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500 or at tdlane@lc.edu for more information. Visit www.lc.edu/career to learn more about L&C Career and Veteran Services

More like this: