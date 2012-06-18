GODFREY – Linda Walters, Adult Education division assistant at Lewis and Clark Community  College, places the tassel on Casey Roettger’s cap before the 36th Annual General Education  Development (GED) graduation ceremony held on June 14, 2012 in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre inside Hatheway Cultural Center. Roettgers, of Brighton,  graduated with her stepdaughter Kenna. Both graduates plan to attend Lewis and Clark. More than 180 students graduated and 61 walked in the ceremony.

Photo by S. Paige Patterson-Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer.

