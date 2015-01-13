GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has partnered with the village of Bethalto to offer GED classes at the Bethalto Community Technology Center (CTC).

“I'm excited that the use of the facility is being expanded in a manner that will help individuals improve their lives,” said Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow.

GED orientation will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 21, and daytime GED classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

“We hope folks in the Bethalto area make that New Year's resolution to invest in themselves and their education and give us a call,” said Val Harris, associate dean of Adult Education. “To register for orientation, call (618) 468-4101. We’ll be happy to hear from you.”

Students began taking a new computer-based GED test in January 2014. The partnership between Bethalto and L&C provides access both in terms of geography and technology to help students successfully pass the new exam.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the computer lab and the people in the community who can benefit from these resources,” said Bethalto Public Library Director Mary Brewster.

“It has been one of my goals to facilitate a GED program at the Bethalto Community Technology Center since establishing the CTC in 2010,” said Bethalto CTC Founder Jeff Allsman. “Our delivery of free basic computer classes has been well-received by participants from around the area and continues to grow in popularity. The great relationship between the village and the Bethalto Public Library District has enabled the Bethalto CTC to expand each year to include new courses, new technologies and new partners. This partnership with L&C allows us to join their successful team of GED providers offering opportunities for people to complete their primary education, or obtain the skills necessary to compete for a better job or enter into post-secondary education.”

For more information on the Adult Education offerings at L&C, visit www.lc.edu/adulted.

