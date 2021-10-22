Listen to the story

GODFREY - A full list of events and activities for the weeks of Oct. 23 - Nov. 9 for Lewis and Clark Community College is below. L&C requires all campus visitors to follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/25 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., East Alton-Wood River High School, 777 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. (618) 468-2222.

10/25 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/26 – Global Diversity Awareness Panel: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., virtual event, Zoom ID 919 6085 7685. (618) 468-4149.

10/26 – NJCAA D1 Region 24 Women’s Soccer Semi-Final, Trailblazers vs. Wabash Valley: 2 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Haydn to Ravel, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/27 – RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, Asian Clams and Distribution: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3p1oFaG. (618) 468-2784.

10/28 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St., Bethalto. (618) 468-2222.

10/28 – Filmmaker Talk: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: 5 p.m. film screening, followed by 7 p.m. talk with filmmaker Chad Freidrichs, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium (Zoom option available), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.

10/29 – NJCAA D1 Region 24 Men’s Soccer Championship: TBA, Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/29 – Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: Opening reception, 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. Exhibit on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

11/2 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Jefferson College: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

11/2 – RiverWatch Winter Chloride Monitoring Training: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3Fr5qgg. (618) 468-2784.

11/3 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (619) 468- 4731.

11/3 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Missouri Baptist: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

11/4 – Native American Heritage Event: 11 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

11/4 – RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, Life on the Mississippi (Before 1492): 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3ngNugo. (618) 468-2784.

11/9 – Trailblazers Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois College JV: 5:30 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

11/9 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe ATC (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT.

