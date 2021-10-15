Listen to the story

GODFREY - The events calendar for Lewis and Clark Community College for October 16 through the 29th is below:

10/16 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Soccer vs. Parkland: Women’s game at noon, men’s game follows at 2 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/16 – Tommy Karlas Debut Album Release Party: 6 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Ticket info at www.tommykarlasmusic.com.

10/18 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Jersey Community High School, 801 N. State St., Jerseyville. (618) 468-2222.

10/19 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Rd., Alton. (618) 468-2222.

10/19 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, Grassland Birds and Land Management Practices: 5:45 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2900. Virtual option registration at https://conta.cc/3m5Zalg.

10/20 – Field Station Tour, Trees Walk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/20 – Trailblazers Women’s Soccer vs. Lincoln Land: 4 p.m., Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/21 – RiverWatch Winter Chloride Monitoring Training: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/2YUTrah. (618) 468-2784.

10/22 – Nursing Career Day: 8 a.m.-noon, The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4402.

10/22 – Trailblazers Volleyball vs. Frontier: 6 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/23 – Adventures on the Water, featuring the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/26 – Global Diversity Awareness Panel: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., virtual event, Zoom ID 919 6085 7685. (618) 468-4149.

10/26 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., East Alton-Wood River High School, 777 N. Wood River Ave., Wood River. (618) 468-2222.

10/27 – Field Station Tour, Bat Talk: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton. (618) 468-2785.

10/27 – Brown Bag Event, Leaves of Brass, featuring the Bi-State Brass Quintet: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

10/27 – RiverWatch Fall Speaker Series, Asian Clams and Distribution: 7 p.m., virtual event, register at https://conta.cc/3p1oFaG. (618) 468-2784.

10/28 – College Visit Days with Dr. T: 5-6 p.m., Civic Memorial High School, 200 School St., Bethalto. (618) 468-2222.

10/28 – Filmmaker Talk: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: 5 p.m. film screening, followed by talk with filmmaker Chad Freidrichs, Ringhausen Music Building Atrium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at https://bit.ly/ThePruitt-IgoeMyth.

10/29 – NJCAA D1 Region 24 Men’s Soccer Championship: TBA, Tim Rooney Stadium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

10/29 – Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: Opening reception, 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. Exhibit on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

