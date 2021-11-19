Listen to the story

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors to follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

Recurring event:

Art Faculty Exhibition 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 24, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

11/20 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Young Artist Awards: 1:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/23 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Blackburn JV: 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

11/29 – L&C Jazz Band and Alton High Jazz Band, An Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

11/30 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/1 – Trailblazers Women’s and Men’s Basketball vs. SWIC: Women’s game at 5 p.m., men’s game follows at 7 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

12/2 – L&C Rock Ensemble Encore Concert: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/3 – L&C Holiday Concert, Featuring L&C Faculty, Students and Friends: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/4 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, Holiday Celebrations from Around the World: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

12/5 – Switchback, Celtic Christmas Concert, Featuring Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormick: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Free admission. Call for reservations, (800) 613-3163.

12/7 – Applied Student Recital, Featuring Students of the L&C Music Department: 1 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (619) 468-4731.

12/10-11 – KSHE/L&C Winter Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (800) 747-5401.

12/14 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT/.

12/15 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Logan: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200.

12/19 – The L&C Gospel Choir Concert: 4 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

