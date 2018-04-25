GODFREY - 4/30 – Jazz On A Spring Evening, featuring the L&C Jazz Band: 7:30 p.m., Trimpe Atrium, Room 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

5/3 – College For Kids Expo 2018: 9 a.m., Hatheway Cultural Center, Room 0125, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5701.

5/8 – Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

5/9 – 2018 Nursing Pinning Ceremony: 7 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4410.

5/16 – 2018 Commencement: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey, Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7000.

