GODFREY - Alton Area Tax Project: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 28 to April 18, 2018, Templin Nursing Building Room NUL203, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 980-3912. http://altonareataxproject.org/

14th Annual Student Art Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 4 through 17, Hatheway Cultural Center gallery, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Exhibit runs through 4/17. (618) 468-4669.

Earth Week Native Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., April 16 through 21, Greenhouse, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-3140.

4/15 – “Amen” by the Alton Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theater, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 792-4002.

4/16 – Earth Week Sustainability Tour of Godfrey Campus: noon, meet at The Grove, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. (618) 468-2782.

4/17 – Earth Week Sustainability Tour of Godfrey Wastewater Treatment Plant: 2 p.m., RSVP to Nate Keener at nkeener@lc.edu.

4/18 – Environmental and Sustainability Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-2782.

4/18 – Bi-State Brass Quartet, featuring David Drillinger, Wil Adams, Matt Geary, Dick Rogers and Kelley Kesterson: noon, Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/19 -- Earth Week Sustainability Tour of Godfrey Campus: 9:30 a.m., meet at The Grove, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. (618) 468-2782.

4/20 and 4/21 – E-Waste Drive: 9 a.m. to noon, Tolle Lane parking lot, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. (618) 468-2782.

4/23 – Financial Literacy Workshop: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., faculty/staff dining room at Reid Café, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.

4/25 – Panel Discussion on Race Matters on Campus: 1:30 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center auditorium, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4762.

