ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) will host a presentation on Dental Hygiene, at 11 a.m. on March 15, 2024, conducted by students from the Dental Hygiene Program at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Led by dedicated dental hygiene students under the guidance of experienced faculty members, the presentation will cover a wide range of topics essential for older adults on how to maintain their oral health as they age. This collaborative effort aims to promote the importance of dental hygiene among older adults and highlights the connection between oral health and overall well-being. The students will also take this opportunity to raise awareness about the Lewis and Clark Community College Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic, which offers low-cost dental services to the community.

This presentation will take place at SSP, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL. The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP to Leslie Eberlin, SSP’s Marketing & Development Coordinator at 618-465-2398 ext. 123.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS, INC.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to

individuals as they age.

