Godfrey – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Lewis and Clark Community College a $10,000 grant to support family literacy.

This local grant award is part of more than $7.1 million in grants awarded to more than 900 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 43 states that Dollar General serves.

“The purpose of family literacy is to break the cycle of inter-generational illiteracy by helping the parents see that they are their child’s first and most important teacher,” Family Literacy Coordinator Nancy Young said.

“Studies show that a child’s educational success is closely tied to that of their mother,” Family Literacy Educator Barbara Dorris said. “Improving the literacy skills of the parent will have an important impact on the child.”

Lewis and Clark’s Adult Education division has been involved in family literacy since 1991. The services include GED® instruction, career exploration and development, parenting workshops, family visits with fun literacy activities, library events and support services.

To be eligible for the family literacy program, the adult caregiver must be in need of basic skills instruction and living with one or more children aged sixteen or under. For more information, call 468-4111.

“Consistent with our mission of serving others, we are excited to provide these organizations with funding to further literacy and education across the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “It is always so exciting to see the true and meaningful impact the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has on both children and adults looking to improve their lives through literacy."

About Lewis and Clark Community College

Lewis and Clark Community College is a two-year higher education institution with multiple campuses, a river research center, community education centers and training centers located throughout the 220,000-person college district, which reaches into seven counties. In addition to offering associate degrees and certificates in more than 40 career programs and numerous transfer options, the college has something for just about everyone, including College for Kids, a nationally accredited dual credit program for high school students, GED® completion and the largest Workforce Training Program in the state of Illinois. More than a dozen colleges and universities also offer bachelor and master degree programs on Lewis and Clark's campus. The college was founded in 1970 and began with 450 students. Today, it serves approximately 20,000 students annually and is a national and state award winning standout among Illinois community colleges. For more information, visit www.lc.edu.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education as part of the company’s mission of Serving Others for over 20 years. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $120 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 7.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years through its mission of Serving Others. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, clothing for the family, housewares and seasonal items at low everyday prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operates 12,483 stores in 43 states as of January 29, 2016. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. For more information on Dollar General, visit www.dollargeneral.com.

