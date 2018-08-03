Listen to the story

GODFREY - Upcoming events and Lewis and Clark Community College for the month of August.

Recurring events:

Bicentennial Blooms Summer Garden Show: Open for self-guided tours daily. Free maps are available at Campus Security. Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. www.lc.edu/bicentennial_blooms

8/1 – Solarize Metro East Free Solar Power Hour: 6-7 p.m., Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. For more information or to register, visit http://SolarizeMetroEast.com.

8/6 – Solarize Metro East Free Solar Power Hour: 10-11 a.m., Monday, Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rogers Ave., Alton. For more information or to register, visit http://SolarizeMetroEast.com.

8/8 – Solarize Metro East Free Solar Power Hour: 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dr. Michael Murphy, 4933 Benchmark Centre Dr., Suite D, Swansea. For more information or to register, visit http://SolarizeMetroEast.com.

8/11 – Tim Rooney Soccer Stadium Dedication: 11:30 a.m., following the 10 a.m. women’s alumni game, with the men’s alumni game to follow at noon. Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7306.

8/21 – Solarize Metro East Free Solar Power Hour: 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors, 1928 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. For more information or to register, visit http://SolarizeMetroEast.com.

