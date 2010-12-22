Godfrey, Ill. – This spring semester, Lewis and Clark Community College’s

Music Department will offer a variety of entertainment. Most events are

free, all are open to the public and donations will be gratefully

appreciated.

The popular Brown Bag Salon series will return to the Ringhausen Music

Building Atrium on select Wednesdays at noon. As usual, performances are

free and open to the public, and audience members are encouraged to bring

a bag lunch while they enjoy 50 minutes of entertainment. This semester’s

Brown Bag Salons:

Jan. 19 - SIUE Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Dan

Smithiger

Feb. 2 - “It’s O.K. to Laugh!,” with Barbara Kramer and Susan

Parton Stanard

Feb. 16 - “Jazz in Black and White,” with art presented by Ann

Davidson, Art Program coordinator, featuring Louis Michael, Peter Hussey,

Travis Mattison and Doug Brykit

March 2 - Women’s History Week, featuring Dr. Kelly Obernuefemann

March 9 - Jazz Trio with Wayne Kimler performing jazz standards

March 23 - You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band, featuring Bud

Shultz

April 6 - “A Little Romance-A Lot of Romance,” music and art of

the Romantic Period featuring Ann Davidson, Art Program coordinator,

Barbara Kramer, pianist and Susan Parton Stanard, Mezzo Soprano

April 13 - Wayne Kimler on classical guitar performing music from

Spain, Yugoslavia and Brazil

April 20 - Lewis and Clark Community College Music Students

concert

May 4 - Travis Mattison on guitar with special guests

Other events throughout the semester:

· On Sunday, Jan. 9, from 3-5 p.m. the Ricardo Souza Melo Ensemble

will perform in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The event is free

and open to the public.



· A Spring Voice Master class, “Finding Your Style-Transforming from

Classical to Pop/Broadway,” will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, from 3-4 p.m.

in the Ringhausen Music Building Choir Room (MB 125). The event is free

and open to the public.



· Faculty Concert - The faculty of Lewis and Clark Community College

will perform a free concert on Thursday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the

Ringhausen Music Building.

· Student Recitals - Lewis and Clark music students will perform in

recitals on March 1 and 29, and April 12 at 12:30 p.m., in the Benjamin

Godfrey Memorial Chapel. On May 6, at 7:30 p.m., a freshman and sophomore

showcase recital will be held in the Chapel. Admission to recitals is free

and open to the public.



· A Mardi Gras celebration will be held Tuesday, March 8, from

6:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Bud Shultz and You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz

Band in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The event is free and open

to the public.



· On Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial

Chapel, a special concert and clinic fundraiser will be held for the Lewis

and Clark music department featuring Jim Manley’s Wild Cool Swingin’ Band

with Louis Michael on vocals and piano, Peter Hussey on percussion and

special guest performers Audri and Aaron. Tickets for the event are $20

and may be purchased by calling (618) 468-4731.



· The Lewis and Clark Guitar/Percussion/Wind Ensemble will hold a

spring concert on Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ringhausen Music

Building. Admission is free and open to the public.



· This year’s Spring Choral Concert Spotlight Series “Spotlight On

Broadway!,” featuring the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition, is free

and open to the public and will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in

The Commons. For information please contact Susan Parton Stanard at

618-468-4732.



· “Jazz on a Spring Evening,” a free concert featuring the L&C Jazz

Band and guests, will be held Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the

Advanced Technology Center in the Trimpe Building (Room 141).

The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department appreciates support

and donations from the community. For more information about these spring

events, please call (618) 468-4731.

