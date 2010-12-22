Lewis and Clark Community College Announces Spring Music Calendar
Godfrey, Ill. – This spring semester, Lewis and Clark Community College’s
Music Department will offer a variety of entertainment. Most events are
free, all are open to the public and donations will be gratefully
appreciated.
The popular Brown Bag Salon series will return to the Ringhausen Music
Building Atrium on select Wednesdays at noon. As usual, performances are
free and open to the public, and audience members are encouraged to bring
a bag lunch while they enjoy 50 minutes of entertainment. This semester’s
Brown Bag Salons:
Jan. 19 - SIUE Percussion Ensemble, under the direction of Dan
Smithiger
Feb. 2 - “It’s O.K. to Laugh!,” with Barbara Kramer and Susan
Parton Stanard
Feb. 16 - “Jazz in Black and White,” with art presented by Ann
Davidson, Art Program coordinator, featuring Louis Michael, Peter Hussey,
Travis Mattison and Doug Brykit
March 2 - Women’s History Week, featuring Dr. Kelly Obernuefemann
March 9 - Jazz Trio with Wayne Kimler performing jazz standards
March 23 - You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz Band, featuring Bud
Shultz
April 6 - “A Little Romance-A Lot of Romance,” music and art of
the Romantic Period featuring Ann Davidson, Art Program coordinator,
Barbara Kramer, pianist and Susan Parton Stanard, Mezzo Soprano
April 13 - Wayne Kimler on classical guitar performing music from
Spain, Yugoslavia and Brazil
April 20 - Lewis and Clark Community College Music Students
concert
May 4 - Travis Mattison on guitar with special guests
Other events throughout the semester:
· On Sunday, Jan. 9, from 3-5 p.m. the Ricardo Souza Melo Ensemble
will perform in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The event is free
and open to the public.
· A Spring Voice Master class, “Finding Your Style-Transforming from
Classical to Pop/Broadway,” will be held on Monday, Jan. 31, from 3-4 p.m.
in the Ringhausen Music Building Choir Room (MB 125). The event is free
and open to the public.
· Faculty Concert - The faculty of Lewis and Clark Community College
will perform a free concert on Thursday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the
Ringhausen Music Building.
· Student Recitals - Lewis and Clark music students will perform in
recitals on March 1 and 29, and April 12 at 12:30 p.m., in the Benjamin
Godfrey Memorial Chapel. On May 6, at 7:30 p.m., a freshman and sophomore
showcase recital will be held in the Chapel. Admission to recitals is free
and open to the public.
· A Mardi Gras celebration will be held Tuesday, March 8, from
6:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Bud Shultz and You Can’t Beat Experience Jazz
Band in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The event is free and open
to the public.
· On Friday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial
Chapel, a special concert and clinic fundraiser will be held for the Lewis
and Clark music department featuring Jim Manley’s Wild Cool Swingin’ Band
with Louis Michael on vocals and piano, Peter Hussey on percussion and
special guest performers Audri and Aaron. Tickets for the event are $20
and may be purchased by calling (618) 468-4731.
· The Lewis and Clark Guitar/Percussion/Wind Ensemble will hold a
spring concert on Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ringhausen Music
Building. Admission is free and open to the public.
· This year’s Spring Choral Concert Spotlight Series “Spotlight On
Broadway!,” featuring the L&C Concert Choir and Limited Edition, is free
and open to the public and will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in
The Commons. For information please contact Susan Parton Stanard at
618-468-4732.
· “Jazz on a Spring Evening,” a free concert featuring the L&C Jazz
Band and guests, will be held Monday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the
Advanced Technology Center in the Trimpe Building (Room 141).
The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department appreciates support
and donations from the community. For more information about these spring
events, please call (618) 468-4731.
