GODFREY - Approximately 500 students, faculty and community members gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College on Monday, April 8, 2024, to watch the total solar eclipse.

Blazer, the Trailblazers’ mascot, sported a pair of eclipse glasses and posed for photos with students. The campus had a “Total Eclipse Over LC” party from noon to 2:30 p.m. where students could enjoy food, games, face painting and more. Daniel Nosce, a recruiter at LCCC, noted that drinks and food from Scooter’s and NickyG’s Catering were available. The college’s “A2Z Across LC” podcast was also out filming an episode during the eclipse itself.

“We weren’t able to see it in totality, but I believe it was 98.2% coverage,” Nosce added. “We had over around 500 people or so in attendance today, both students and the community. It was a great opportunity.”

The next total solar eclipse won’t be visible in the U.S. until 2044. For more photos and information about the eclipse in the Riverbend region, check out this article on Riverbender.com.

