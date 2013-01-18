Trailblazers Men’s Tennis Coach James Humphrey recently signed Matthew Coyle, of Jerseyville, and Quinton Argent, of Ravenshoe, Australia for the 2012-13 season.

“I'm very pleased to welcome these talented players to our team. We have a good group of players and Matthew and Quinton are great additions,” Humphrey said.

Coyle is a transfer from Eastern Illinois University where he studied communications. He has played tennis all his life including varsity tennis at Jersey Community High School and USTA tennis at Eastern.

“Matthew has good control off of both sides and a powerful serve. He is a strong addition to our team,” Humphrey said.

“He is so solid that I see a lot of improvement coming from drilling and minor adjustments, and look forward to seeing how far we can take his game.”

Coyle is considering a new direction for his career and is taking liberal arts classes this spring.

“Quinton is the first Australian player at Lewis and Clark since I've been coaching. He is very motivated and a hard-working student athlete,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said Argent plays a very athletic and aggressive style of tennis where he looks to use his big serve and forehand to take control of the point, get to the net, and finish off the point.

“I expect him to compete for the top spots on our roster and look forward to helping him fine tune his game.”

Argent, who is pursuing a degree in Exercise Science, plans on going on to an American university when he graduates from Lewis and Clark. After completing his degree, he would like to return to Australia and work in the rural outback as a fitness and tennis coach.



