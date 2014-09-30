GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College is accepting nominations for coaches and  athletes to be inducted into its Trailblazer Athletics Hall of Fame through Dec. 1, 2014. 

“Lewis and Clark has a rich athletic history of individuals who have made strong  contributions to our teams. Many of these individuals have continued their success at other colleges and in semi-professional and professional athletics,” said Sean Hill, vice president of  Student Engagement at Lewis and Clark. “We are pleased to accept nominations for the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame and honor some of the strongest athletic performers and contributors.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2015, a maximum of three individuals can be inducted into the Hall of Fame class. Nominations for inductees can be made by former Lewis and Clark players, coaches, college personnel, contributors and supporters of athletics and sports professionals, such as sports writers, photographers and sports editors and directors. Please use the appropriate Lewis and  Clark Community College Athletics Hall of Fame Nomination form, located online at  http://www.lc.edu/athletics

A Lewis and Clark Community College Hall of Fame selection committee, comprising college representatives, sports editors and directors and alumni will vote on those nominees meeting the requirements for induction. The 2015 inductees will be publicly honored during a special ceremony in Spring 2015.

For more information regarding the nomination process and criteria, contact Lewis and Clark Athletics Director Doug Stotler at (618) 468-6200.

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - SIUE Faculty Continues to Play a Role in NCAA Governance

Sep 23, 2023 - Beloved Area Songwriter/Musician Tommy Karlas Comes Home Again With New Release

Sep 27, 2023 - Benjamin Godfrey Entrepreneurial Speaker Series to Start Nov. 7

Today - Discover Your Future at L&C’s Discover Day Open House

Aug 8, 2023 - National Pickleball Day: Players Celebrate with Games and Bobbleheads

 