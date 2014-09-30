GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College is accepting nominations for coaches and athletes to be inducted into its Trailblazer Athletics Hall of Fame through Dec. 1, 2014.

“Lewis and Clark has a rich athletic history of individuals who have made strong contributions to our teams. Many of these individuals have continued their success at other colleges and in semi-professional and professional athletics,” said Sean Hill, vice president of Student Engagement at Lewis and Clark. “We are pleased to accept nominations for the Lewis and Clark Athletics Hall of Fame and honor some of the strongest athletic performers and contributors.”

In 2015, a maximum of three individuals can be inducted into the Hall of Fame class. Nominations for inductees can be made by former Lewis and Clark players, coaches, college personnel, contributors and supporters of athletics and sports professionals, such as sports writers, photographers and sports editors and directors. Please use the appropriate Lewis and Clark Community College Athletics Hall of Fame Nomination form, located online at http://www.lc.edu/athletics.

A Lewis and Clark Community College Hall of Fame selection committee, comprising college representatives, sports editors and directors and alumni will vote on those nominees meeting the requirements for induction. The 2015 inductees will be publicly honored during a special ceremony in Spring 2015.

For more information regarding the nomination process and criteria, contact Lewis and Clark Athletics Director Doug Stotler at (618) 468-6200.

