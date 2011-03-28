Godfrey, Ill. – Representatives of Lewis and Clark Community College and Saint Anthony’s Health System will play host next week to two delegates from the Fatima Memorial System in Lahore, Pakistan. The honored guests from Pakistan will visit the area April 3-7 to benchmark Lewis and Clark’s nursing program and engage Saint Anthony’s Health System in a collaborative effort to further nursing education and healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

Tariq Rehman, chairman of the Board of Management, and Shahima Rehman, chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Fatima Memorial System, will spend the week meeting with representatives of Saint Anthony’s Health System and Lewis and Clark, as well as visiting the SIU Dental School and SIUE’s School of Nursing.

“We are very pleased to be recognized by Fatima Memorial System for our outstanding nursing program, our nurse managed Family Health Clinic and for the excellent education and clinical experience we are able to provide our nursing students through Saint Anthony’s Health System,” Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman said. “We are honored that they think of our program

and our collaboration with Saint Anthony’s as a best practice.”

The guests will visit and tour Lewis and Clark’s facilities on Monday, April 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m. While on campus, they will meet with nursing faculty and students, tour the new state-of-the-art nursing building, and hear how Lewis and Clark’s Family Health Clinic provides

patient care to residents of the community college district.

The group will tour Saint Anthony’s Health System on Tuesday, April 5.

“The Sisters of St. Francis and the Mission Partners of Saint Anthony’s Health System are supportive of our community partners at Lewis and Clark Community College through various initiatives, such as serving as a clinical training site for Lewis and Clark nursing students and being on the nursing advisory board, as well as providing clinical internships for students studying in the occupational therapy assistant program and sponsoring the mobile health unit in community health screenings,” said Saint Anthony’s President and CEO E.J. Kuiper.

Kuiper said the idea for this partnership was developed out of a concern that Godfrey-based physician Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin had for his native country’s healthcare system. “We applaud Dr. Sadiq Mohyuddin, not only for his humanitarian activities in sponsoring a primary care clinic in Pakistan, but for his efforts to connect such great resources on an international level,” Kuiper said.

Similar to the nursing program Lewis and Clark helped establish at Navajo Technical College in Crownpoint, NM, the college’s collaboration with the Fatima Memorial System will include a mentor role for Lewis and Clark in the development of nursing education at the health system’s nursing

college, Saida Waheed FMH Nursing School.

“We are excited about the possibility of serving as a mentor institution to assist an area of the world which faces a critical nursing shortage,” said Lewis and Clark Dean of Health Sciences Donna Meyer. “This partnership will offer Lewis and Clark an opportunity to share knowledge while

simultaneously providing our staff and students with diverse, cultural learning experiences that will ultimately strengthen our program and our graduates.”

