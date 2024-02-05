GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s scholarship application is now available for students planning to attend in 2024-2025. Apply today at www.lc.edu/scholarships.

The entire application process is online. Filling out a single application will match students with all eligible scholarships.

More than 175 scholarships are available for a total value of nearly $600,000. Scholarships vary in amount, but about half cover full annual tuition and fees, approximately $4,500 for an in-district, full-time student.

Available scholarships are provided by the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees and generous donations from local community members arranged by the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation.

Each scholarship has its qualifications, including, but not limited to, items such as program of study, town or county of residence, academic success, volunteer activity, status as a non-traditional student, etc. There are opportunities for every student at L&C.

“The college is fortunate to be able to provide scholarships as a form of financial support for students who may face financial barriers when choosing to pursue higher education. That is why supporting the Scholarship program is an important aspiration of our strategic plan,” said L&C President Ken Trzaska.

“We have had over 150 students complete scholarship applications so far, and I expect that number to rise significantly in the next few months,” said Scholarship Program Coordinator Cora Gray. “We have a phenomenal group of current and incoming students that compete for our scholarships each year.”

The application asks for demographic information and includes three essay questions about a student’s goals, financial needs, and reason for choosing L&C.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of the essay questions to give the reviewers a glance into their lives and let them know how much a scholarship would impact them.

Gray said it is essential that students apply for scholarships as soon as they can and give the application their all to stand out to the Scholarship Review Committee, composed of educators from local school districts and directors on the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation board. These community leaders volunteer their time every spring to review the applications and select the recipients.

By providing scholarship opportunities, L&C hopes to encourage students to take the life-changing step of continuing their education and pursuing their dreams.

Below are details about the scholarship application/awarding process for students interested in applying.

Application Period: The application is currently open and will remain open until April 8, 2024

How to Apply: Visit www.lc.edu/scholarships and click APPLY NOW. Students must use their LC email and password to access the application.

New students will receive their LC email upon enrolling at LC.

Students in high school dual credit courses can request access to their LC email by contacting the HELP desk at (618) 468-4357 or helpdesk@lc.edu.

Application Details: Filling out the online application auto-matches students to our list of scholarship opportunities. The form asks applicants to complete follow-up items with additional requirements for scholarship consideration.

Selection Process: The Scholarship Committee will carefully review all submitted applications and make their selections in late April.

Award Announcement: Students selected for scholarships will be notified in May by email and must accept their award promptly. If a student fails to accept the award or declines, the scholarships will be offered to other qualified students.

For more information or to apply for scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships.

Contact scholarships@lc.edu or L&C Scholarship Office at (618) 468-5313.

